Brokerages Set Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO) Price Target at $11.05

Shares of Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.05.

SNPO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.75 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Snap One in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Snap One from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair cut shares of Snap One from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.75 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Snap One in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.75 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Snap One in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNPO. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Snap One in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Snap One by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snap One by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 174,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap One by 0.4% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 493,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap One by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 886,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,639,000 after buying an additional 13,653 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SNPO opened at $10.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.66. The stock has a market cap of $814.39 million, a P/E ratio of -27.28 and a beta of 1.11. Snap One has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $12.06.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Snap One had a positive return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $264.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.62 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap One will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart-living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

