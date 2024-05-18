StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of DBV Technologies from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

DBV Technologies Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ DBVT opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $116.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.82. DBV Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $2.26.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. DBV Technologies had a negative net margin of 530.89% and a negative return on equity of 56.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DBV Technologies will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DBV Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DBVT. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in DBV Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the third quarter worth $94,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 595.2% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 274,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 235,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yiheng Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 6.2% during the first quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,568,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 327,345 shares in the last quarter. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow's milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

