AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target Raised to $213.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $193.00 to $213.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AVB. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised AvalonBay Communities from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $191.50 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $202.83.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 0.4 %

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $198.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $160.45 and a one year high of $200.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.37 and its 200 day moving average is $181.06.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($1.42). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $712.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AvalonBay Communities

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total transaction of $928,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total transaction of $323,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,985.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total value of $928,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,330.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,271,756,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 835,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,354,000 after purchasing an additional 346,214 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,298,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,690,000 after purchasing an additional 341,332 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 307.4% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 351,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,734,000 after purchasing an additional 264,923 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,980,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,534,000 after purchasing an additional 249,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

