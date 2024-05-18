AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AMSF. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of AMERISAFE in a report on Monday, April 15th. TheStreet raised AMERISAFE from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

AMERISAFE Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $46.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.01. The company has a market capitalization of $887.52 million, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.35. AMERISAFE has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $56.54.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $80.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AMERISAFE will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMERISAFE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMERISAFE

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AMERISAFE in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AMERISAFE by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 4,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

