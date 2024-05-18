CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Price Target Cut to $33.75

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $37.00 to $33.75 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CVI has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded CVR Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on CVR Energy from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a sector underperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

CVR Energy Price Performance

Shares of CVI stock opened at $29.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.41 and its 200-day moving average is $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.58. CVR Energy has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $39.36.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 40.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. CVR Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CVR Energy will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVR Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 30.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVR Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVI. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVR Energy by 76,632.2% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 45,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 45,213 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in CVR Energy by 3,191.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 31,472 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CVR Energy by 57.7% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 924,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,462,000 after buying an additional 338,393 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVR Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $830,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in CVR Energy by 8.5% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 390,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,301,000 after buying an additional 30,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

