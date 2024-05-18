Gold Royalty Corp. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY)

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Gold Royalty in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 14th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Gold Royalty’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.89 million for the quarter. Gold Royalty had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 484.60%.

GROY has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on shares of Gold Royalty in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Gold Royalty from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.28.

Gold Royalty stock opened at $1.99 on Thursday. Gold Royalty has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $2.21. The firm has a market cap of $289.98 million, a P/E ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Austin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gold Royalty during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gold Royalty by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Gold Royalty by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 8,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Royalty

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term returns for its investors.

