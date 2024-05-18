NIO Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:NIO)

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 215,803 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 31% compared to the average volume of 164,343 call options.
NIO Stock Performance
Shares of NIO stock opened at $5.27 on Friday. NIO has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $16.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 110.72% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIO will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in NIO by 272.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of NIO by 3,333.3% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.
NIO Company Profile
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NIO
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Analysts Still Want Double-Digit Upside Out of Applied Materials
Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.