NIO Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:NIO)

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 215,803 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 31% compared to the average volume of 164,343 call options.

NIO Stock Performance

Shares of NIO stock opened at $5.27 on Friday. NIO has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $16.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 110.72% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIO will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NIO has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie started coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on NIO from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in NIO by 272.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of NIO by 3,333.3% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

