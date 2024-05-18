One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Receives $4.06 Consensus PT from Brokerages

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.06.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OSS. Benchmark raised their target price on One Stop Systems from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective (up previously from $5.00) on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On One Stop Systems
One Stop Systems Trading Up 3.9 %
NASDAQ OSS opened at $2.41 on Friday. One Stop Systems has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $4.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average of $2.54. The firm has a market cap of $50.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.28.
One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). One Stop Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $12.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that One Stop Systems will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
About One Stop Systems
One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of high-performance compute, high speed storage hardware and software, switch fabrics, and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. The company's systems are built using the central processing unit, graphical processing unit, high-speed switch fabrics, and flash storage technologies.
