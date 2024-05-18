Analysts Set Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Target Price at $263.50

Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $263.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $238.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

In related news, EVP Matt Newby sold 2,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $738,381.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,479,841.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 41.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,510,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,116,000 after acquiring an additional 730,454 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 261.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 871,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,870,000 after purchasing an additional 630,964 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 271.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 666,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,048,000 after buying an additional 487,454 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,925,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 662,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,407,000 after purchasing an additional 378,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXP opened at $256.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.35. Eagle Materials has a 52-week low of $145.03 and a 52-week high of $276.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $259.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

