AJOVista LLC Acquires New Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 75.0% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Societe Generale lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.85.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of C stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.52. The company had a trading volume of 11,048,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,112,875. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $117.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.70 and a 200 day moving average of $52.62.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 62.72%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

