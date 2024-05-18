Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) PT Lowered to $6.00

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Akoya Biosciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Akoya Biosciences from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.79.

Get Akoya Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AKYA

Akoya Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKYA opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.52. Akoya Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 72.68% and a negative return on equity of 111.80%. The business had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Akoya Biosciences will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brian Mckelligon sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $37,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,383.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akoya Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKYA. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 546.2% during the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 245,728 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,579,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after buying an additional 64,286 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,471,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 10,169.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

About Akoya Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.