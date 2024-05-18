Redburn Atlantic Initiates Coverage on The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $90.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

DSGX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $98.80.

DSGX opened at $97.99 on Tuesday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of $69.59 and a 1 year high of $98.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.13 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.96.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.62 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 703.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

