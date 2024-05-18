Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Director Sells $160,181.13 in Stock

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) Director John B. Hansen sold 2,733 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $160,181.13. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,090,399.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MLI opened at $57.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.08. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.96 and a 1 year high of $60.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.74.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $849.65 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mueller Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,359,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $666,524,000 after acquiring an additional 59,060 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,618,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,382 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,039,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,633,000 after buying an additional 2,399,862 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,172,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,718,000 after buying an additional 2,055,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,849,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,496,000 after buying an additional 1,855,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

MLI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

