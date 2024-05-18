China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
China Pharma Price Performance
CPHI opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. China Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average of $0.44.
China Pharma Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than China Pharma
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Analysts Still Want Double-Digit Upside Out of Applied Materials
Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.