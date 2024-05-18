China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Pharma Price Performance

CPHI opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. China Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average of $0.44.

China Pharma Company Profile

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

