Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Short Interest Up 7.8% in April

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,930,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the April 15th total of 40,760,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Alibaba Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

BABA opened at $88.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $66.63 and a 12 month high of $102.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.21. The stock has a market cap of $224.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.44.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BABA. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie cut Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $88.50 to $85.40 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.96.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

