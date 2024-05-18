Stephens Begins Coverage on Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Stephens began coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $140.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BPMC has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink upgraded Blueprint Medicines from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $102.65.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $104.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.55. Blueprint Medicines has a 12 month low of $43.89 and a 12 month high of $111.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 0.65.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.22. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 193.48% and a negative net margin of 102.15%. The firm had revenue of $71.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.65) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Kate Haviland sold 12,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $1,130,360.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,177 shares in the company, valued at $13,891,622.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Kate Haviland sold 12,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $1,130,360.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,891,622.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $471,043.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,486,563.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,554,679. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 9,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 105.2% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 63.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.