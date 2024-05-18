Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Compass Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.
Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.
Compass Therapeutics Stock Performance
Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in Compass Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 235.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 35,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.
About Compass Therapeutics
Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.
