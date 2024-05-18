Insider Selling: Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Director Sells $192,375.09 in Stock

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) Director Peter Starrett sold 1,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total value of $192,375.09. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,543,998.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Peter Starrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 7th, Peter Starrett sold 5,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $591,200.00.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $118.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.30 and a 12 month high of $135.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.39 and a 200 day moving average of $108.78. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 57.45, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.86.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 11.80%. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FND. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $102.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.24.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 59,133.5% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 25,184,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,861,000 after purchasing an additional 25,141,795 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 20.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,871,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,650 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,908,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,518,000 after acquiring an additional 627,256 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,605,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,816,000 after purchasing an additional 531,891 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Floor & Decor by 435.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 653,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,163,000 after purchasing an additional 531,574 shares during the period.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

