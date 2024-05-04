Baxter Bros Inc. Acquires New Shares in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Crocs by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CROX traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,423,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,587. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.00 and a 52-week high of $146.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $960.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.39 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 61.97% and a net margin of 20.00%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CROX shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Crocs from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Crocs from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Williams Trading restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.64.

Insider Activity at Crocs

In other Crocs news, Director John B. Replogle purchased 1,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,951.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,153 shares in the company, valued at $399,642.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John B. Replogle bought 1,972 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,951.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,153 shares in the company, valued at $399,642.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 5,074 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total transaction of $634,148.52. Following the sale, the president now owns 52,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,619,690.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,867 shares of company stock worth $4,786,276 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Further Reading

