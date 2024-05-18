Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Capricor Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.27) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.77) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Capricor Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capricor Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.75.

Get Capricor Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics Stock Performance

CAPR stock opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. Capricor Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $8.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.64.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 million. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 231.68% and a negative net margin of 89.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAPR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after purchasing an additional 200,499 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.