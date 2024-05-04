Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Shares Down 0.2%

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.91 and last traded at $22.25. 6,316 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 20,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.42 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Landos Biopharma Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.33. The firm has a market cap of $69.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.14.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts forecast that Landos Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Landos Biopharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Landos Biopharma stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned about 1.60% of Landos Biopharma as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.06% of the company’s stock.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is NX-13, an oral gut-selective Nucleotide Oligomerization Domain (NLRX1), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines that completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat ulcerative colitis (UC), as well as induce anti-inflammatory effects in CD4+ T cells and other cells in the gastrointestinal tract.

