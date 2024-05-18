Short Interest in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Expands By 7.7%

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the April 15th total of 2,210,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 797,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE CNO opened at $28.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.90 and a 200-day moving average of $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.03. CNO Financial Group has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $29.00.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.12). CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 17.49%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Insider Activity at CNO Financial Group

In other CNO Financial Group news, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 81,380 shares in the company, valued at $2,319,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 7,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $195,211.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,751,561.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 81,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,308 shares of company stock valued at $4,729,864. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CNO Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,226,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,116,000 after purchasing an additional 76,514 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,189,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,964,000 after buying an additional 266,945 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,838,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,630,000 after buying an additional 22,012 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,350,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,038,000 after buying an additional 125,047 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Featured Articles

