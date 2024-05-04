Breeze Holdings Acquisition (NASDAQ:BREZ) Trading Up 0.3%

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.69 and last traded at $11.60. Approximately 2,349 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 7,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.56.
Breeze Holdings Acquisition Trading Up 0.3 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.35.
Institutional Trading of Breeze Holdings Acquisition
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC grew its holdings in Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC owned approximately 1.22% of Breeze Holdings Acquisition worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.33% of the company’s stock.
About Breeze Holdings Acquisition
Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the defense technology industry.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Breeze Holdings Acquisition
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Breeze Holdings Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breeze Holdings Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.