Breeze Holdings Acquisition (NASDAQ:BREZ) Trading Up 0.3%

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.69 and last traded at $11.60. Approximately 2,349 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 7,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.56.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Trading Up 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.35.

Get Breeze Holdings Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Breeze Holdings Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC grew its holdings in Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC owned approximately 1.22% of Breeze Holdings Acquisition worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.33% of the company’s stock.

About Breeze Holdings Acquisition

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the defense technology industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Breeze Holdings Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breeze Holdings Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.