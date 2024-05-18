IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Receives $580.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $580.38.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on IDXX

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $543.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $511.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $518.99. The stock has a market cap of $44.88 billion, a PE ratio of 52.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.27. IDEXX Laboratories has a one year low of $372.50 and a one year high of $583.39.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,476,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,576,476,000 after purchasing an additional 98,387 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,405,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,303,000 after acquiring an additional 28,475 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,199,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,700,000 after purchasing an additional 7,812 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,482,000 after purchasing an additional 48,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,022,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,648,000 after purchasing an additional 11,351 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.