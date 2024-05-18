Analysts Set Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) PT at $214.00

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $214.00.

JLL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $206.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.21 and its 200 day moving average is $177.37. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12-month low of $119.46 and a 12-month high of $209.79.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.93. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 27.3% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,072,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,235,000 after acquiring an additional 443,992 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 13,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,205,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.2% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

