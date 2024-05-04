TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Stock Price Down 5.8%

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. 4,499 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 20,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.
TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 million. TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 35.18% and a negative net margin of 46.28%. As a group, analysts predict that TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TOMI Environmental Solutions stock. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 48,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Choreo LLC owned 0.24% of TOMI Environmental Solutions as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 4.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that offers complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.
