Wedbush Boosts Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target to $4.00

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Wedbush from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.85 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.07.

WOOF traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,817,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,402,838. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $962.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.61. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $9.74.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 20.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOF. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 73.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,225,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,988 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at $4,091,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 15.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,208,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,994,000 after buying an additional 1,254,554 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 157.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,066,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 652,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the third quarter valued at $2,362,000.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

