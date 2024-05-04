Jardine Matheson (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Trading 1.1% Higher

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.54 and last traded at $38.34. Approximately 16,143 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 28,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.94.

Jardine Matheson Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.82.

Jardine Matheson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a boost from Jardine Matheson’s previous dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

About Jardine Matheson

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates in motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transport businesses in China, Southeast Asia, and internationally.

