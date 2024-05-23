Balboa Wealth Partners Takes Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 52,960 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWN. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $120,352,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 32.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,784,990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $256,613,000 after purchasing an additional 9,709,483 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,735,475 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744,656 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,330,974 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,332,203 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $192,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,108 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SWN stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,370,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,325,559. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $7.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Southwestern Energy’s revenue was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SWN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Southwestern Energy Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

