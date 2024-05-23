Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Sells 246 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 34,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 12,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SLB. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.72.

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 242,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,816,212.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 242,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,816,212.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $1,838,647.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,686.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,428 shares of company stock worth $7,613,612. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,270,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,648,190. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $42.73 and a 1-year high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

