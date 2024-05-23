Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Invests $98,000 in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 601.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,364,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,673,000 after buying an additional 3,742,702 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,634,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,619 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,763,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3,938.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,188,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,340 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,202,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,693,602. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $90.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.84. The stock has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

