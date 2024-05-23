2,234 Shares in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Acquired by Balboa Wealth Partners

Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SGOV. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SGOV stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $100.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,099,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,492,792. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.04 and a twelve month high of $100.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.47.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

