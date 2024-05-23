Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 71.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Norges Bank bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,039,481,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,888,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046,226 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,326,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,880,000 after purchasing an additional 893,808 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 15,539.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 644,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,727,000 after purchasing an additional 639,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,164,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,024,000 after acquiring an additional 484,475 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.02.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $1.74 on Thursday, hitting $154.76. 319,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,944,301. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $162.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,856.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Read More

