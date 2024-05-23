Balboa Wealth Partners Buys Shares of 26,451 Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 26,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,467,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,413,000 after buying an additional 4,148,519 shares during the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 4th quarter worth $353,683,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Permian Resources by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,158,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,961,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464,093 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Permian Resources by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,701,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Permian Resources by 139.1% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,024,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,653 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Insider Transactions at Permian Resources

In other Permian Resources news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $759,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 882,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,393,693.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Permian Resources news, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 9,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $141,390,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,477,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,251,949.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $759,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 882,325 shares in the company, valued at $13,393,693.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,691,849 shares of company stock valued at $513,608,598. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PR shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on PR

Permian Resources Price Performance

Shares of PR stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,429,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,554,530. Permian Resources Co. has a one year low of $9.11 and a one year high of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 4.32.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Permian Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is 21.82%.

Permian Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.