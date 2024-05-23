Allstate Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Allstate Corp lowered its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,827 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 27.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 51,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 131,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 162,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:BRX traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.04. The stock had a trading volume of 644,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,734. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.53. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $24.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Brixmor Property Group Cuts Dividend

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $320.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 117.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brixmor Property Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brixmor Property Group news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 10,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $239,039.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,487.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 10,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $239,039.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,556 shares in the company, valued at $925,487.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 225,051 shares in the company, valued at $5,176,173. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.