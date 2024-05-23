Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 45.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,282 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its position in Starbucks by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $322,675. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.31. 5,284,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,170,417. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.80 and a 12 month high of $107.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.14.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBUX

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.