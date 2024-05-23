Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $2,623,044,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,308,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,162,000 after buying an additional 2,677,050 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,780,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,668,000 after buying an additional 1,729,132 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,314,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,979 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,894,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of WFC traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,428,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,416,771. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $210.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.21. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $38.38 and a 1-year high of $62.55.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.23%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

