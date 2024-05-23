Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 23rd (ADI, AEO, ANF, ARCC, ARCT, BIIB, BIRK, BURL, CARA, CLNN)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, May 23rd:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF)

had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $152.00 price target on the stock.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $56.00 price target on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $250.00 target price on the stock.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $64.00 price target on the stock.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $245.00 price target on the stock.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.

Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $149.00 target price on the stock.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $120.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $1,100.00 target price on the stock.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $52.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $50.00.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $54.00 target price on the stock.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. Roth Mkm currently has a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $220.00 target price on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $240.00 target price on the stock.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $615.00 price target on the stock.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $660.00 price target on the stock.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $672.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $665.00.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Mkm. The firm currently has a $153.00 price target on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird. The firm currently has a $190.00 price target on the stock.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its strong-buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a $145.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $135.00.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $560.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $510.00.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

