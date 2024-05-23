Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,801 SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XLSR. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,187,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,266,000 after acquiring an additional 198,902 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 795,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,384,000 after buying an additional 220,765 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $9,837,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 131,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after acquiring an additional 6,758 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 114,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 43,693 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XLSR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.87. 33,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,217. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.91. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a twelve month low of $39.44 and a twelve month high of $50.26.

About SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

