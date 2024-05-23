Balboa Wealth Partners Buys Shares of 2,212 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $161.59. 959,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,269,074. The company has a market cap of $115.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.57 and its 200-day moving average is $152.63. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $163.81.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.