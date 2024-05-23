United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Balboa Wealth Partners

Balboa Wealth Partners lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,889,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,456,055,000 after acquiring an additional 628,944 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15,631.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,502,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,280,190,000 after acquiring an additional 14,410,073 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 31.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,677,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,508,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331,875 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,607,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,510,517,000 after acquiring an additional 980,317 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,411,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,311,177,000 after acquiring an additional 31,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $3.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $139.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,983,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,008,048. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $192.98. The firm has a market cap of $119.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. HSBC raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.23.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

