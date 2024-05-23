Analysts’ Downgrades for May 23rd (AGS, BBY, CCU, COKE, DHI, FCCO, ISSC, NSRGY, OGE, OMI)

Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, May 23rd:

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $12.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $12.00.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) was downgraded by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $95.00 target price on the stock.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU)

was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $13.70 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $12.60.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has $8.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $7.50.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

