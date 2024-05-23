Corient Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,218,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 192,391 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $37,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 31,572.3% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 35,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 35,361 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $250,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 18.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 25,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of AT&T by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 17,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in AT&T by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,420,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,358,000 after purchasing an additional 290,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on T. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

AT&T Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:T opened at $17.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $18.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.68%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

