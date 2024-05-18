Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Maxim Group

Maxim Group lowered shares of Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $5.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AUGX. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Augmedix in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded Augmedix from an outperform rating to an inline rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday.

AUGX stock opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.41. The company has a market cap of $59.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Augmedix has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $6.25.

Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Augmedix had a negative return on equity of 178.34% and a negative net margin of 41.95%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Augmedix will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ian Shakil sold 58,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $230,603.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,034 shares in the company, valued at $703,932.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 260,359 shares of company stock worth $1,016,280 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Augmedix by 173.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 37,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 23,708 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Augmedix in the third quarter worth $115,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Augmedix in the third quarter valued at $2,237,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Augmedix during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Augmedix during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Go Assist that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, an autonomous, ambient AI mobile software application that offers fully automated medical documentation based upon recorded visits.

