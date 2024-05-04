Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,557,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162,145 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $184,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 119.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 220,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 126,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

NYSE ADM traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,273,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,743,537. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $87.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $21.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

