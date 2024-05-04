LSV Asset Management Sells 77,550 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,999,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,550 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 3.32% of Avnet worth $151,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVT. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Avnet by 51.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,521,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,306,000 after purchasing an additional 515,095 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Avnet by 971.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 437,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,069,000 after acquiring an additional 396,405 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Avnet by 586.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,486,000 after acquiring an additional 221,353 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Avnet by 212.8% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 228,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,029,000 after acquiring an additional 155,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,519,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,945,000 after purchasing an additional 135,171 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ AVT traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 746,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.40. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.44 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). Avnet had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Avnet’s payout ratio is 20.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVT. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Avnet from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Avnet

Avnet Profile

(Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.