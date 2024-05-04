Malaga Cove Capital LLC Invests $311,000 in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 76.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,282.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 541,005 shares of company stock valued at $30,536,214. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.09. 3,622,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,988,253. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $40.28 and a 1-year high of $63.79. The company has a market capitalization of $55.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.32 and its 200-day moving average is $55.09.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

