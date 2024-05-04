Benjamin Edwards Inc. Sells 198 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. cut its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 916.2% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 194,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after purchasing an additional 175,530 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 40,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 11,110 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 30,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 245,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 32,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

FMB stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.03. The company had a trading volume of 146,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,743. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.81. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $48.08 and a 52 week high of $51.77.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

