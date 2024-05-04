First Horizon Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,397 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 233,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,388,000 after purchasing an additional 40,017 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 15,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 21,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NEE opened at $70.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $78.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.