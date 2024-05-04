Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 307,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,996 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.46% of Regal Rexnord worth $45,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,978,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,831,000 after acquiring an additional 181,889 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 657,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,009,000 after purchasing an additional 17,810 shares during the period. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,872,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 521,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,511,000 after purchasing an additional 141,939 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 509,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,382,000 after purchasing an additional 226,435 shares during the period. 99.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Regal Rexnord

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 1,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.09, for a total value of $320,719.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,326.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 1,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.09, for a total transaction of $320,719.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,180 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,326.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $109,795.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,821,516.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,570 shares of company stock valued at $892,301 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RRX shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.00.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

Shares of RRX stock traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.08. 302,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,152. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.81. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1 year low of $97.18 and a 1 year high of $183.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. Regal Rexnord’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently -160.92%.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

